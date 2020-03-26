Coronavirus

Hayward tightens screening process again at COVID-19 test site amid high demand

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- The demand at the COVID-19 test site in Hayward is so high, the lab is now overwhelmed. Officials have changed the screening process to help the lab catch back up.

They also released results for the first time Thursday.

54 people tested positive out of the 207 tests given on Monday, the first day of testing. That's 26 percent of the tests coming back positive.

Figuring out who gets the test has been a learning curve for officials on scene.

The first day, they required that people have a fever. They wanted to be careful since they only have 360 tests a day.

That turned out to be too picky. They only used 207 tests that day.

On Tuesday and Wednesday they loosened the requirements, allowing the elderly and the homeless to be tested no matter what. Others needed to have symptoms or to have recently traveled to Europe.

That resulted in so many people getting through, the lab is now overwhelmed.

Starting Thursday, they now want people to have symptoms of the coronavirus in order to be tested.

They will also shorten their hours Thursday and Friday to try and give the lab a break.

The site opens at 9 a.m. each day. It was originally set to stay open until 6 p.m. but will likely stop accepting people around 1 p.m. until they catch up.

The tests are free and open to anyone. The site is located in front of Hayward's fire station number 7.

If you have questions about whether you are a good candidate to receive a test, you can call the help line they set up at 510-583-4949.
