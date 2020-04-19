Coronavirus California

Bay Area's beloved Three Twins Ice Cream closes operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- The North Bay's beloved Three Twins Ice Cream, known for its organic ingredients and tasty flavors, is discontinuing operations and closing shop amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Neal Gottlieb the founder and CEO of the business announced as of Friday the Ice Cream shop would be suspending operations on Friday because of its financial situation, only made worse by the COVID-19 crisis.

"The result was that the business had been unsustainable and a capital infusion was necessary, but proved to be impossible. Any chances of a last minute solution were erased by the pandemic. As a result, we have no choice but to shut down the business," Gottlieb wrote.



Founding Twin Neal Gottlieb started the business in 2005 when he was sharing an apartment with his twin brother, Carl and Carl's wife who was also a twin, hence the name, Three Twins. The business quickly turned to a Bay Area favorite where ice cream was sold as scoops at the farmers' markets and hand-packed pints at local grocery stores.

RELATED: What does it cost a small business to stay open in the Bay Area right now? A lot

"Thank you for all of your support over the years. It means more than I can possibly express in words. It's been quite the journey. Collectively we brought millions and millions of servings of joy to customers around the world, showed that you don't need to sacrifice to eat organic, and funded the purchase of 12,000 acres of land through Ice Cream For Acres."

Though the shop closed its doors on Friday, Gottlieb added, "It is possible that somebody will revive the brand in the future, but unknown how likely that may be."

Gottlieb ends his message sharing, "I have always lived by the philosophy that it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. While this is a heartbreaking end to a 15 year (and two day) dream, I feel entirely lucky to have had this opportunity. Thank you for sharing it with me."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan rafaelsmall businesscoronavirus californiagoing out of businessstore closingice cream
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Santa Clara Co. officials recommend face coverings in public
What does it cost a small business to stay open in the Bay Area right now? A lot
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
LA County sees highest fatality number for single day with 81 COVID-19 deaths
San Mateo company launches free takeout system to help struggling eateries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed after officer-involved shooting inside Walmart in San Leandro, police say
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
Live coronavirus updates: More than a dozen new cases reported in Solano County
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
Show More
NOT REAL NEWS: More falsehoods around the novel coronavirus
WATCH: Southwest Airlines passenger grooves on empty Oakland flight with #ComeAroundMeChallenge
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Half Moon Bay farm lets businesses schedule Zoom calls
More TOP STORIES News