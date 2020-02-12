Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: 5 test negative for virus at Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Travis Air Force base says five people who arrived from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, last week have tested negative for coronavirus.

The number of quarantined passengers on the base dropped by one to 233 today because one person had been mistakenly counted twice each day.

RELATED: Bay Area mom and daughter among the 195 cleared from coronavirus quarantine

Nationally, there are 44,730 confirmed cases and more than 1,100 deaths.

There are 13 confirmed cases in the U.S.

Go here for the latest news and information about the coronavirus outbreak.
