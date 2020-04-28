Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Impact: Some San Francisco restaurants fear employees won't come back after shelter-in-place

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The governor says billions of dollars in unemployment money has been distributed but the complaints continue to rise as some are left in the dark.

In fact some restaurant owners are now fearful that their employees may not want to come back because they're making more on unemployment benefits than they would be when the reopen happens.

"It's just kind of frustrating," says Terry Harnish whose wife Laura has been disqualified twice for unemployment benefits with no explanation after her former job recommended that she apply.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May

"To hear the news updates that they're doing such a great job re-allocating people and open from 8 to 8 and all these other things when they're not able to do it."

On Monday Governor Newsom highlighted the $4.4 billion that has been given out since March 15 but admitted there are phone and system wide problems.

"We get it we're doing everything in our power to get it done I'm not going to sit here and complain about old IT systems and we have an old IT system."

As some aren't being paid others are and that concerns restaurant owners going forward. With the extra unemployment money going out many workers are making $1,050 a week. Above what some would be making at work when they come back in what will likely be a reduced role.

"When they work part time they consider 'oh maybe I'm not going back to work because I can't get money from the unemployment money,'" says Sukhanya Limmahasal who manages Blackwood Restaurant in San Francisco's Marina District.

RELATED: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri helps highlight restaurants in his North Bay hometown

"Right now there's a concern about getting your whole work force back or you bring them all back and everybody works half a shift and there is reduced income coming in for everybody," says Laurie Thomas who is the executive director of Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

Thomas owns Rose's Cafe and Terzo in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco.

We asked about your concerns online and close to two hundred of you responded with complaints about the system, one that the governor says is a work in progress but one that Terry Harnish hopes will improve soon.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscocoronavirus californiamoneycoronavirusstimulus fundsunemployment
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on business sectors' slow reopening
Coronavirus impact: Relief fund still short in the South Bay
Shelter-in-place extended: SF neighborhood finds hope in space
Quarantine Unicorns bring joy, surprise to people during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
Shelter-in-place extended: SF neighborhood finds hope in space
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
SF doctor says he sees 'abnormal clotting pattern' among COVID-19 patients
What to do if you can't pay your rent
Coronavirus impact: Relief fund still short in the South Bay
Doctor: COVID-19 testing didn't happen fast enough at Redwood City nursing home
Show More
Power of pizza: Bay Area restaurants give back in extraordinary ways
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Quarantine Unicorns bring joy, surprise to people during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News