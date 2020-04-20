7 On Your Side

Coronavirus: Morgan Hill bicycle company sources and donates masks to healthcare workers

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Face masks are hard to come by, even for health care workers. So, Morgan Hill-based bike company, Specialized, has been using its worldwide contacts, calling in favors, and spending millions of dollars to get face masks to medical workers.

Specialized CEO Mike Sinyard told me healthcare workers are the heroes of this pandemic.

He knows he is fortunate to have the wherewithal to secure so many masks, but encourages all of us to lend a helping hand to healthcare workers.

"How could you help them?" he asks. "Can you help them by preparing food, can you help them by taking care of their kids, because the kids will be home. Everything helps."

Mask shipments have begun arriving at the company's Morgan Hill headquarters, and among the first to get masks are local hospitals, including Watsonville Community Hospital.

