Coronavirus: Lawmakers want to freeze negative credit reporting

The Consumer Federation of America and Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Brian Schatz of Hawaii are calling for credit reporting agencies to place a moratorium on negative credit entries.
"People have to remember that your credit score is incredibly important in many different aspects of your life, from how much you pay for a cell phone, to getting credit, to your mortgage costs, and so forth. And that's why, during this COVID time, you have to protect your credit score like there's no tomorrow," says Jack Gillis of Consumer Federation of America.
Lenders of course are opposed to this; they're concerned that bad actors will take advantage of the temporary ban.
According to consumer advocates, it is extremely important for consumers to call all of their creditors and tell them what's going on in their lives. See which bills they can pay this month, which ones they can do next month. Get the creditors to agree to it, and then write it down in case later you have to go to court and argue about it.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19