Coronavirus Response: 6-year-old schoolboy writes reporter, asking to solve the novel coronavirus so he can see his teacher

I received a letter written by six-year-old Zaal.
"DEAR MICHAEL FINNEY CAN YOU PLEASE ASK THE CORONAVIRUS TO GO AWAY BY MAY 11th. BECAUSE MY TEACHER WILL NOT COME TO MY HOUSE IF THE CORONAVIRUS DOESN'T GO AWAY," the letter read.
Zaal goes to RUUS Elementary School in Hayward. His teacher, Rachel Stockwell, forwarded the letter to me.
"The mom sent me the note with the invitation, and she asked if I would send it to you," Stockwell told me.
Stockwell has been teaching remotely since mid-March.
To kick off the internet learning Stockwell delivered books to her students' homes. Zaal wanted her to come inside. She, of course, had to decline.
Then from Zaal's mom, Stockwell received an invitation to come back and a note that Zaal wanted forwarded to me.
"I was like, you want me to send this to Michael Finney?" Stockwell told me. "And she said, 'Yes. We watch the news all the time and we watch Michael Finney all the time and he always solves problems, and Zaal has a problem with the coronavirus.'"
Zaal's mother did not want to be on TV, but she was happy to hand the phone over to Zaal when I called them via Skype.
Zaal and I talked about video games and missing Mrs. Stockwell before we got down to business.
"Why did you send me the note?" I asked.
"Because I wanted Mrs Stockwell to come to my house right now," he said.
"You miss her, huh?"
He shook his head yes.
Then I said, "Well the bad news is, I haven't been able to make the coronavirus go away."
"No, you can't because it is too small for you," Zaal speculated.
"Here is the good thing," I told him. "By all of us being safe and you staying in your home, and Mrs. Stockwell staying in her home, both of you are keeping from being sick, and then you can grow up and you can fix the coronavirus."
He wasn't sure that would happen, but he was glad to get confirmation that Mrs. Stockwell would be visiting once it was safe.
He said I might want to come along: "You can come, too if you want to, if you want to do this with me."
So I have a play date with Zaal and Mrs. Stockwell as soon as this coronavirus lets up.
