7 On Your Side

Coronavirus Response: 6-year-old schoolboy writes reporter, asking to solve the novel coronavirus so he can see his teacher

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Here at 7 On Your Side, we receive 2,000 requests for help each week. Every single one gets a personal reading and a reply. If it is a consumer issue we specialize in, we attempt to solve the issue. However, there are some requests I cannot solve.

I received a letter written by six-year-old Zaal.

"DEAR MICHAEL FINNEY CAN YOU PLEASE ASK THE CORONAVIRUS TO GO AWAY BY MAY 11th. BECAUSE MY TEACHER WILL NOT COME TO MY HOUSE IF THE CORONAVIRUS DOESN'T GO AWAY," the letter read.

Zaal goes to RUUS Elementary School in Hayward. His teacher, Rachel Stockwell, forwarded the letter to me.

"The mom sent me the note with the invitation, and she asked if I would send it to you," Stockwell told me.

Stockwell has been teaching remotely since mid-March.

To kick off the internet learning Stockwell delivered books to her students' homes. Zaal wanted her to come inside. She, of course, had to decline.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Nonprofit that helps children with cancer heal through art puts work online

Then from Zaal's mom, Stockwell received an invitation to come back and a note that Zaal wanted forwarded to me.

"I was like, you want me to send this to Michael Finney?" Stockwell told me. "And she said, 'Yes. We watch the news all the time and we watch Michael Finney all the time and he always solves problems, and Zaal has a problem with the coronavirus.'"

Zaal's mother did not want to be on TV, but she was happy to hand the phone over to Zaal when I called them via Skype.

Zaal and I talked about video games and missing Mrs. Stockwell before we got down to business.

"Why did you send me the note?" I asked.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tips for parents on speaking to children

"Because I wanted Mrs Stockwell to come to my house right now," he said.

"You miss her, huh?"

He shook his head yes.

Then I said, "Well the bad news is, I haven't been able to make the coronavirus go away."

"No, you can't because it is too small for you," Zaal speculated.

"Here is the good thing," I told him. "By all of us being safe and you staying in your home, and Mrs. Stockwell staying in her home, both of you are keeping from being sick, and then you can grow up and you can fix the coronavirus."

He wasn't sure that would happen, but he was glad to get confirmation that Mrs. Stockwell would be visiting once it was safe.

He said I might want to come along: "You can come, too if you want to, if you want to do this with me."

So I have a play date with Zaal and Mrs. Stockwell as soon as this coronavirus lets up.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhaywardcoronavirus californiaconsumer watchcoronavirusteacher7 on your sideteachersfeel goodconsumerstudentsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus pandemic on Bay Area
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
7 ON YOUR SIDE
New rules protect consumer finances
IRS stimulus checks sent to millions of dead people, here's how to send it back
Shopping for a new computer to work from home, do classes online
Mortgage problems? Here's how forbearance option works
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'San Jose Al Fresco:' City's plans for post-pandemic business
Longtime Santa Rosa pie shop closes due to COVID-19
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
San Mateo County Harbor District criticized as 'dysfunctional,' county leaders demand changes
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
49ers Arik Armstead talks new teammates, post-poned wedding, how he got his name -- With Authority
Sheltering while homeless: Streets in SF neighborhood lined with tents amid pandemic
Show More
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
Confusion among SF business owners over governor's reopening order, local restrictions
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Nurse says fostered kittens saved her while quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
More TOP STORIES News