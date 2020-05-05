Coronavirus: Expert predicts it will take 2 years for California to return to 'normal' after COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How long will it take the state of California to return to "normal" after the novel coronavirus pandemic? An expert had a sobering answer when asked during ABC7 News' 3 p.m. newscast "Getting Answers."Epidemiologist George Rutherford from UCSF told ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze that he predicts it will be about two years, based on how long it will take to vaccinate the roughly 40 million people who live in California."If you set up sites where you can do 50,000 vaccinations a day, you're going to need 800 of those to happen. So it's a formidable task and it's going to take months to get it done. Maybe 18 months. Vaccines are almost in a year from now."When asked if he thinks COVID-19 antibodies can protect you from re-infection, he said that not everyone will have them when they recover."You know how with HIV, we measure antibodies and they don't do anything immunologically? It's the same kind of thing. Some people get good antibodies, some people get junk. A lot of people get stuff in between."He says the good antibodies can help treat others and help them recover.