San Francisco couple says 'I do' at Chase Center after fairy tale Disneyworld wedding canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Lindsay Hirsch and Dustin Schneider began their fairy tale romance a year-and-a-half ago, and this past December these Disney fanatics got engaged at the Walt Disney Family Museum with hopes to wed at Disneyworld on Saturday, May 23.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the couple decided to postpone their wedding to the Fall. But Lindsay and Dustin both felt to marry on their original date in May.
“I DO!” This couple’s dream Disney World wedding 👰🏽🤵🏾was cancelled because of Covid-19.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 23, 2020
Thanks to the @warriors, countless vendors & @JordanPooleWrld as witness, Dustin & Lindsay tied the knot at @ChaseCenter & are now husband and wife! #GoodNews #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/6HK43KAUvF
"We just met a really great time, where we are both ready and we just fell in love quick. And when it's right, it's right and it feels right," beams Lindsay.
"Magical!," Dustin said.
Never did they think their wedding would be cancelled because of a global pandemic. Undeterred, Lindsay sprung into action and started making calls and sending emails.
"I thought why not if we could get married at the Chase Center! There's no sports, it is an open venue, but it's beautiful. And it has so many memories for us. We would come to games all the time. We just love it out here!" says Lindsay, with a smile.
This new magical day, thanks in part to the community, including vendors who donated their time and services. Kinsley James loaned Lindsay her gown, blue and gold flowers provided by Rae & Rose Floral Company and a "golden state" tan provided by Get Into The Limelight. Local photographer Vivek Ravel offered his services gratis as well.
Even a Warriors player acted as their witness.
"As a Michigan alum, I could not have been happier to see Jordan (Poole) here it was such a special touch!" exclaims Dustin, after taking photos in custom Warriors jerseys with the 6-foot-4 shooting guard.
"This is absolutely surreal! We knew we were fortunate to be in this position!" continues Dustin. "My heart...our hearts are full!," he said.
But before the day is over, one more surprise.
ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim presented Lindsay with a pair of "glass slippers," courtesy of Disney Fairy Tale Wedding and Aldo.
A Cinderella moment that Dustin and now Lindsay Schneider, won't soon forget.
"We just appreciate everyone's support everyone who stepped off's for us. We couldn't be happier, thank you. We are husband and wife...woooo!" scream the couple as they kiss.
The pair still plan to hold a reception at Disneyworld in the Fall if all goes according to plan, and hopefully honeymoon one day in Peru.
The pair still plan to hold a reception at Disneyworld in the Fall if all goes according to plan, and hopefully honeymoon one day in Peru.
