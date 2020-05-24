Coronavirus California

San Francisco couple says 'I do' at Chase Center after fairy tale Disneyworld wedding canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dreams do come true even during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Just ask Lindsay Hirsch and Dustin Schneider who were still able to have a fairy tale wedding at the Chase Center, complete with a Golden State Warrior as their witness, despite their original plans getting canceled because of the outbreak.

Lindsay Hirsch and Dustin Schneider began their fairy tale romance a year-and-a-half ago, and this past December these Disney fanatics got engaged at the Walt Disney Family Museum with hopes to wed at Disneyworld on Saturday, May 23.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the couple decided to postpone their wedding to the Fall. But Lindsay and Dustin both felt to marry on their original date in May.



"We just met a really great time, where we are both ready and we just fell in love quick. And when it's right, it's right and it feels right," beams Lindsay.

"Magical!," Dustin said.

Never did they think their wedding would be cancelled because of a global pandemic. Undeterred, Lindsay sprung into action and started making calls and sending emails.

RELATED: Photographer searches for couple in romantic engagement photo

"I thought why not if we could get married at the Chase Center! There's no sports, it is an open venue, but it's beautiful. And it has so many memories for us. We would come to games all the time. We just love it out here!" says Lindsay, with a smile.

This new magical day, thanks in part to the community, including vendors who donated their time and services. Kinsley James loaned Lindsay her gown, blue and gold flowers provided by Rae & Rose Floral Company and a "golden state" tan provided by Get Into The Limelight. Local photographer Vivek Ravel offered his services gratis as well.

Even a Warriors player acted as their witness.

"As a Michigan alum, I could not have been happier to see Jordan (Poole) here it was such a special touch!" exclaims Dustin, after taking photos in custom Warriors jerseys with the 6-foot-4 shooting guard.

"This is absolutely surreal! We knew we were fortunate to be in this position!" continues Dustin. "My heart...our hearts are full!," he said.

But before the day is over, one more surprise.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim presented Lindsay with a pair of "glass slippers," courtesy of Disney Fairy Tale Wedding and Aldo.

A Cinderella moment that Dustin and now Lindsay Schneider, won't soon forget.

"We just appreciate everyone's support everyone who stepped off's for us. We couldn't be happier, thank you. We are husband and wife...woooo!" scream the couple as they kiss.

The pair still plan to hold a reception at Disneyworld in the Fall if all goes according to plan, and hopefully honeymoon one day in Peru.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiadisneycoronavirusmarriageweddingschase centerweddingdisney world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Sonoma Co. businesses join forces to stay open, comply with Phase 2 reopening
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 41 additional deaths
Memorial Weekend ideas: Here are 13 wide Bay Area hiking trails
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fisherman's Wharf fire: WWII ship saved at SF's Pier 45
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Santa Cruz County warns of possible holiday weekend crowds as tourists flock to beaches
PHOTOS: 4-alarm fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
Sonoma Co. businesses join forces to stay open, comply with Phase 2 reopening
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus updates: Alameda, San Mateo counties each reporting at least 50 new cases
Show More
Tom Hanks celebrates graduating seniors at his alma mater, Oakland's Skyline HS
WATCH MONDAY: ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
Here's how SF residents can negotiate rent decrease during COVID-19 crisis
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
More TOP STORIES News