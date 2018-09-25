EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4322874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cosby sentencing set for Monday. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on September 23, 2018

The Latest on Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing (all times local):8:30 a.m.Bill Cosby doesn't plan to make a statement in court before he's sentenced for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.Cosby returned to a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Tuesday to learn his fate for the 2004 attack. Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the 81-year-old comedian plans to remain silent in court. Cosby didn't testify at either of his two trials.Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of five to 10 years in prison. His attorney wants the judge to send Cosby home on house arrest, saying he's too old and frail for prison.The only defense witness expected to testify Tuesday is a psychologist who believes Cosby is no longer a danger, given his age, and should not be branded a "sexually violent predator."___1:35 a.m.Bill Cosby faces a good chance of being sent to prison Tuesday when a judge is expected to sentence the TV star who was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.The once-beloved actor and comedian, dubbed "America's Dad" for his role on the "Cosby Show," faces anything from probation to 10 years in prison.Prosecutors near Philadelphia want a judge to sentence the 81-year-old to five to 10 years in prison. They say he has no remorse and is capable of reoffending.The defense argues that he's old, frail and legally blind, and should be sent home on house arrest.