BILL COSBY

Bill Cosby not expected to make courtroom statement before sentencing

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Cosby arrives for Day 2 of sentencing hearing on September 25, 2018.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania --
The Latest on Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Bill Cosby doesn't plan to make a statement in court before he's sentenced for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

Cosby returned to a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Tuesday to learn his fate for the 2004 attack. Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the 81-year-old comedian plans to remain silent in court. Cosby didn't testify at either of his two trials.

Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of five to 10 years in prison. His attorney wants the judge to send Cosby home on house arrest, saying he's too old and frail for prison.

The only defense witness expected to testify Tuesday is a psychologist who believes Cosby is no longer a danger, given his age, and should not be branded a "sexually violent predator."

___

1:35 a.m.

Bill Cosby faces a good chance of being sent to prison Tuesday when a judge is expected to sentence the TV star who was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

The once-beloved actor and comedian, dubbed "America's Dad" for his role on the "Cosby Show," faces anything from probation to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors near Philadelphia want a judge to sentence the 81-year-old to five to 10 years in prison. They say he has no remorse and is capable of reoffending.

The defense argues that he's old, frail and legally blind, and should be sent home on house arrest.

EMBED More News Videos

Cosby sentencing set for Monday. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on September 23, 2018

See more stories, photos, and videos on Bill Cosby.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainmentu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BILL COSBY
Judge to decide if Bill Cosby goes to prison for sex assault
Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
More bill cosby
Top Stories
GOP ramps up Kavanaugh fight with newfound aggressiveness
Passengers deplane at SFO after fuel spill on Mexico City bound flight
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread increases next two days
BART police detain man after he allegedly assaulted woman
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
Red flag warning puts fire crews on high alert
Show More
AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by father
Bay Area students, politicians work to make sexual misconduct problem of the past
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors bring the hype for 2018-2019 Media Day
Oakland Athletics clinch first postseason berth since 2014
Berkeley to examine police photo policy
More News