Costco Hennessey theft caught on video as man takes 24 bottles in Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin -- Surveillance video shows a man stealing 24 bottles of Hennessy from a Costco store in Wisconsin.

In the video, you can see the man pushing a cart filled with $1,500 worth of Cognac. He then walks past the cashiers.

At one point, an employee stops the man and questions him, but then she lets him go.

Police say the man also stole a home security system. The man was eventually caught and will be charged.

Investigators have not released his name or what charges he is facing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsintheftcostcou.s. & worldalcohol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News