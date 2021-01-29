Pets & Animals

Cougar spotted on home security camera roaming around Millbrae neighborhood

By Ashley Siu
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Millbrae man is warning neighbors about a cougar that may be on the loose.

Frank Tealdi sent ABC7 News his home surveillance video of the cougar. The animal wandered onto his driveway on Loyola Drive on Wednesday night.

Tealdi said he called the Peninsula Humane Society and San Mateo County Animal Control. He was referred to the California Department of Fish and Game, but when he called he didn't get a response.

The Mills Estates area, where the cougar was spotted, consists of mostly single family homes. Tealdi said people should be vigilant, as the cougar may still be out there.
