WILDFIRE

County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa burns nearly 83,000 acres

EMBED </>More Videos

The County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa has grown to 82,700 acres in the rough, mountainous terrain of Yolo and Lake counties and is now threatening over 1,000 structures. So far, the fire is 25 percent contained. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa has grown to 82,700 acres in the rough, mountainous terrain of Yolo and Lake counties and is now threatening over 1,000 structures. So far, the fire is 25 percent contained.

MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County

Over 2,800 firefighters are still battling the blaze that nearly doubled in size on Monday.

Most of the action, today, will happen around the small town of Guinda, on State Highway 16, which lies near the eastern side of the fire.

PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa


"The fire laid down, last night," said Cal Fire spokesman Israel Pinzon. Crews worked all night building containment lines along the fire.
The massive blaze was choking skies with ash and smoke, prompting some officials to cancel Fourth of July fireworks shows and urge people to stay indoors to protect themselves from the unhealthy air.

At least 2,500 people have been told to evacuate as the so-called County Fire continues to spread, said Anthony Brown, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Brown said the blaze started Saturday and is surging through rugged terrain northwest of Sacramento amid hot and dry weather. "The weather is better than what we had last weekend. But it's still hampering our efforts and it's an area of concern," he said.


So far this year, wildfires have burned 4,200 square miles in the United States, according to the fire center. That's a bit below last year's acreage to date - which included the beginning of California's devastating fire season - but above the 10-year average of 3,600 square miles.

Because of the Independence Day holiday, authorities are also concerned about the possibility of campfires or fireworks starting new fires because of the dry, hot conditions.

Cal Fire officials say their goal is to have full containment of this fire by next Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:

Mandatory evacuations:

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road.

West of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53

North of Highway 128

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

West of County Road 89, South of the community of Esparto, however agricultural equipment will be permitted

Evacuation Advisory:

North of Quail Canyon Road

South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

East of Capell Valley Road

North of State Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, East to the Napa County line

North of State Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Rod

West of County Road 89, South of the community of Esparto, however agricultural equipment will be permitted

For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1 For questions regarding Solano County evacuations or advisories please dial (707) 398-8261

Evacuation center: Guinda Grange Hall in the Community of Guinda 16487 Forest Ave. Guinda, CA 95637

Road closures:

Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128, Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line, Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort, Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road, Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County

Cooperating Agencies:

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Cal OES, California Highway Patrol, California Conservation Corps, Yolo County OES, Yolo County Sheriff, Solano County Sheriff, Napa County Sheriff, PG&E, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and California National Guard.

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

CAL FIRE map of the "County Fire"
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokecal firewildfirefirefightersbrush fireevacuationfire departmentsCaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to fire
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Smoke, fog creep towards SF at sunset
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
County Fire east of Lake Berryessa growing, 2 percent contained
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
WILDFIRE
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fire died after retardant drop
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
More News