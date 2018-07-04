<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3705068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa has grown to 82,700 acres in the rough, mountainous terrain of Yolo and Lake counties and is now threatening over 1,000 structures. So far, the fire is 25 percent contained. (KGO-TV)