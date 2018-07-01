FIRE

County Fire in Yolo County now at 32,500 acres, 2 percent contained

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 1,000 firefighters are on the front lines of the 22,000-acre County Fire, which has now moved into Napa County towards Lake Berryessa. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

by Cornell Barnard
BROOKS, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal Fire is battling a monster fire in Yolo County which exploded in size overnight. Red Flag fire conditions didn't help more than 1,000 firefighters battling the 32,500-acre County Fire in Yolo County Sunday. Cal Fire says the blaze is now 2 percent contained.

It has now moved into Napa County towards Lake Berryessa.

MAP: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County

"We knew coming into this weekend that we were going to have very hot and dry weather conditions and we've been under a Red Flag Warning now for most of the weekend," said Cal Fire spokesperson Chris Anthony.

That's what they got, and now those brutal conditions are working against fire crews.

Scorching hot temperatures and gusty winds proved challenging for fire crews. Fire helicopters made dozens of water drops on the blaze centered in the mountains between Yolo and Napa Counties.

The fire grew to 22,000 acres overnight after starting Saturday afternooon at roughly 16,000 acres. It's now at 32,500 acres burned. Cal fire says the fire is burning towards south towards Solano County and west towards Lake Berryessa.



A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for many residents in Yolo County but some refuse to go.

Frank Greer is under a mandatory evacuation order, but he's not leaving his ranch and prized cattle behind. He's got faith in the firefighters, he says.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up

"I didn't want to leave the place and have to haul pets out. I put stuff out after that in the living room, photos and stuff," he said, just in case he has to leave.

"I think this is the worst fire I've seen in 25 years," Greer added.

Meantime, Joe Kneppers fears the worst about his mountaintop farm. "I'm not holding out hope. If it's not touched, I'm ecstatic. If it isn't, it's done," he said.

Cal Fire says about 30 structures are threatened, some of them may be homes. They say it could be days before this monster fire is under control.

EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:

Mandatory evacuations:

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road.

North of Highway 128

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road

Evacuation Advisory:

North of Quail Canyon Road

South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1 For questions regarding Solano County evacuations or advisories please dial (707) 398-8261

Evacuation center: Guinda Grange Hall in the Community of Guinda 16487 Forest Ave. Guinda, CA 95637

Road closures:

Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128, Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line, Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort, Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road, Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

CAL FIRE map of the "County Fire"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokecal firewildfirefirefightersbrush fireevacuationCaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
FIRE
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
Crews fully contain Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park
More fire
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News