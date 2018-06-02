Couple with Los Angeles tour group found stabbed to death in Circus Circus hotel room in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple from Vietnam who were part of a group out of Los Angeles were found stabbed to death inside their Circus Circus hotel room in Las Vegas Friday.

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
Officials say a couple from Vietnam that was part of a group out of Los Angeles was found stabbed to death inside their Circus Circus hotel room in Las Vegas Friday.

According to authorities, the man and woman were Vietnamese tourists and were part of a group that came out from the L.A. area.

RELATED: Las Vegas shooting could change face of hotel security

Officials say a welfare check of the room was done at about 3 p.m. Friday after the couple didn't show up for a tour of the Grand Canyon. That's when police discovered the couple both dead of multiple stab wounds.

"We're early on in the investigation and at this time we have not been able to determine if it's a murder-suicide or if it's a double homicide investigation," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at a press conference. "So we do not know at this point."

Spencer says police are "leaning" toward the incident being a murder-suicide, but that they won't know for sure until the coroner's examination.

RELATED: Bay Area husband save's wife's life during chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Witnesses also reported hearing a disturbance that sounded like an argument near the area around 2 a.m.

No suspect information was provided. Authorities said that the incident was isolated.

The investigation is ongoing.

ABC News and KABC-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingviolencecrimemurder suicidehotelinvestigationu.s. & worldLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News