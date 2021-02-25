Coronavirus California

California tops 50,000 COVID-19 deaths after LA reports backlog in records

By BRIAN MELLEY
LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported another 806 deaths from coronavirus during the winter surge, pushing California's toll above 50,000, or about one-tenth of the U.S. total from the pandemic.

The county, which has a quarter of the state's 40 million residents, said the deaths mainly occurred between Dec. 3 and Feb. 3. The Department of Public Health identified them after going through death records that were backlogged by the sheer volume of the surge's toll.

Johns Hopkins University put California's overall COVID-19 death toll at 50,890.

The grim figure comes just days after the U.S. recorded a half-million deaths.

While the nation's most populous state has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., it is ranked 25th in the number of cases per capita because of its large population.

The death toll climbed precipitously amid a fall and winter surge that has begun to taper off as cases and hospitalizations drop. The state on Wednesday reported an additional 314 deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus deathscoronavirus californialos angelescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Bay Area movie theaters announce reopening dates
COVID-19 updates: Sharks game postponed after player placed in COVID protocol
San Mateo Co. gyms, restaurants reopen indoors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF father begs for help finding daughter struggling through pandemic
1 injured during shooting inside East Bay Target, officials say
San Mateo Co. gyms, restaurants reopen indoors
Breed has warning for criminals after string of violence in SF
Disney+ announces premiere dates for Star Wars, 'Loki' series
Bay Area movie theaters announce reopening dates
Ever ridden in a car with no driver? Here's what it's like
Show More
Bay Area couple finds $25K in stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
UCSF doctors detect shocking increase of CA variant cases in study
Damaging wind gusts possible across Bay Area
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
How to see the snow moon in the sky this weekend
More TOP STORIES News