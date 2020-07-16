Coronavirus California

49ers, Giants and healthcare executives announce face mask campaign

Sports and healthcare executives discuss public health initiative on Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Zoom)

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer, and Commonspirit Health/Dignity Health CEO Lloyd Dean held a virtual news conference to announce a joint public health initiative to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign includes distribution of co-branded cloth masks, half with the Giants and Dignity logos and half with the 49ers and dignity logos.



