WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor London Breed gives update on COVID-19, reopening delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed will hold a press conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube Indoor restaurant dining, which was slated to reopen on July 13, is expected to be postponed, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association told ABC7 News Monday.Hair salons, nail salons, zoos and indoor museums were all scheduled to reopen in San Francisco on June 29, but were also postponed indefinitely as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations started to climb.A spokesperson for San Francisco Emergency Operations Center said the city was "revising plans to reopen indoor dining." We're expecting to hear more from Mayor Breed Tuesday.Stay with ABC7 News for updates.