Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor London Breed gives update on COVID-19, reopening delays

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed will hold a press conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Indoor restaurant dining, which was slated to reopen on July 13, is expected to be postponed, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association told ABC7 News Monday.

READ MORE: San Francisco will postpone reopening of indoor dining, restaurant association says

Hair salons, nail salons, zoos and indoor museums were all scheduled to reopen in San Francisco on June 29, but were also postponed indefinitely as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations started to climb.

A spokesperson for San Francisco Emergency Operations Center said the city was "revising plans to reopen indoor dining." We're expecting to hear more from Mayor Breed Tuesday.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

