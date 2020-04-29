WATCH TODAY: Santa Clara County health officer to give update on COVID-19

Coronavirus California

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's public health officer, is expected to give an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic and related social distancing guidelines at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Cody will be joined by County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez and County Counsel James Williams.

Santa Clara County has been hit hardest by COVID-19 in the Bay Area. As of Wednesday morning, the county had 2,122 known cases of the virus and 106 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Monday, Santa Clara joined five other Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo) in extending stay-at-home orders through the end of May. Full details were expected to be released later this week, the health officers said, and "will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities."

Meanwhile, Marin County is expected to make an announcement Wednesday augmenting its shelter-in-place guidelines. That announcement is expected to come at noon.

