California youth, adult sports competitions put on hold amid COVID-19 surge

Health officials says competition will not be allowed in California until at least January 25.
The guidance applies to all organized youth and adult sports, including school and community-sponsored programs, and privately-organized clubs and leagues.
New day, new rules: Everything to know about California's confusing new stay-at-home order
They say competitions have been associated with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, due to mixing of households, traveling, and unavoidable physical contact.
"I know as a parent and athlete myself, how important exercise is to maintain physical and mental health, and we encourage members of the same household to do physical activities together and outdoors until the current and alarming surge passes. We need everyone to take seriously their responsibility to protect their entire community, and in the meantime, we all can look forward to these activities we can resume in 2021," said Dr. Erica Pan, Acting State Public Health Officer.
Outdoor physical activities, sports practice and training that can be done maintaining 6 feet of physical distance is permitted in all counties, within a single household.
The date will be reassessed by January 4 based on disease transmission trends and ICU capacity in California.
