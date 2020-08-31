Millions of Californians could be evicted if COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act is not approved by Sept. 1

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Millions of Californians will be on the brink of eviction if a new bill by assemblymember David Chiu is not approved.Behind closed doors, millions of Californians share the same worry. Come September 1, many will lose their protection against evictions for lack of payment."Unless the California state legislature changes the law to protect millions of renters, any renter who has not paid any portion of rent in recent months could be immediately evicted and that would be catastrophic," said assemblymember David Chiu.AB 3088, also known as the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act of 2020, is hoping to extend eviction protections for five more months."Close to four million Californians indicated that they have little or no confidence in being able to pay their next rent," said Chiu.It needs to get two-thirds vote and the clock is ticking."We are trying to prevent millions of renters potentially evicted if we don't pass a law by midnight on Monday," said Chiu.Tenants' rights nonprofit Tenants Together says this is a start but not a complete protection."The money owed doesn't disappear. It just becomes consumer debt. This is really about making that rental debt not a cause for eviction," said Shanti Singh with Tenants Together.If approved, tenants would need to pay 25% of the rent and show proof of financial hardship caused by the pandemic."This is a temporary fix. What we are saying is that for the next five months, as long as someone declares COVID-19 economic hardship that makes it impossible for them to pay their rent, and is paying 25% of the rent every month through the next five months, they will not be evicted," said Chiu.The California Apartment Association sees this bill as a compromise."Many housing providers had to forgo mortgage payments on their rental units. They've had to defer paying taxes. They are also concerned that the longer the pandemic and the financial impact continues on, then they might not be able to stay current on those obligations and lose their unites to the bank," said Joshua Howard, Executive Vice President of CA Apartment Association.This bill will allow landlords to evict tenants who cause problems at the property.