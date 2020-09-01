Gov. Newsom signs extension of eviction relief bill amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- State lawmakers and Governor Newsom beat a midnight deadline to extend a bill on eviction moratoriums.The state's moratorium on evictions expired Wednesday and now new protections are in place for renters that will last thru February 2021Assembly Bill 3088 bans evictions for tenants who did not pay their rent between March 1 and Aug. 31 because of a financial hardship caused by the pandemic.Starting today, tenants must pay at least 25% of rent due to avoid eviction. The bill also states a tenant can't be evicted for unpaid rent during this time. Relief for now - but for many renters and property owners this just kicks the can down the road."This measure is simply a six-month bridge for both tenants and landlords," said Sen. Steven Bradford, a Democrat from Gardena. "This bill by no stretch of the imagination is the end-all, be-all solution to the crisis. It's a compromise."The legislation would not forgive the missed payments. Tenants will still owe the money. Landlords can ask a judge to order the tenant to pay the money, but they can't ask a judge for an eviction solely for not paying rent in full.Tenants would have to sign a document, under penalty of perjury, that says they have experienced a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19. Wealthy tenants - defined as earning a salary of at least $100,000 or 130% of the area's median income, whichever is higher - would have to show proof that they cannot pay.Patricia Mendoza lives in Imperial Beach with her two children. She said she lost her job in April and has had trouble paying her rent ever since. Her asthma puts her more at risk for the coronavirus, making it difficult for her to find a job. She said she doesn't think she'll be able to afford 25% of her $1,500 per month rent over the next five months to qualify for eviction protection."This is not my fault. I'm a hard-working mom. I've never asked for help," said Mendoza, who has been advocating for eviction protections as part of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment. "I've never thought of myself as being poor. We're not rich. I"m a working mom, we're not poor. Now I see myself as: We're poor."Ron Kingston, a lobbyist representing multiple landlord groups, said the bill is flawed because it does not require most tenants to verify they have suffered a financial hardship because of the coronavirus. He said the pandemic has been hard on landlords, too, many of whom could go more than a year without receiving any rent payments."That creates a really difficult situation," he saidAssemblyman David Chiu, a Democrat from San Francisco who authored the measure, says it's the best lawmakers could do while mustering the two-thirds vote needed for the bill. He has pledged to work on the issue again when lawmakers return to work in January.Republican Sen. Andreas Borgeas of Fresno, who voted for the bill, said that when lawmakers return next year, they should consider approving a tax credit for landlords who were paid just 25% of the rent they were owed. A similar proposal introduced earlier this year failed to pass the state Assembly.Landlords can start recovering their past due rent as early as March 1, 2021 -- a month after protections expire.In a statement SF mayor London Breed praised the bill, but some landlords will likely be unsatisfied as it does not address foreclosures or offer mortgage forbearance.