Santa Clara County launches more pop-up COVID-19 test sites as county makes state's watch list

At the pop-up testing site at Independence High School in San Jose, the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center staff is prepared to test up to 800 people for COVID-19 in the community.
CORONAVIRUS WATCH LIST: Here's where COVID-19 is getting worse in California
An hour before the testing center opened at 10 a.m., hundreds of people were already lined up waiting to get tested.
Staff is expected to move 125 to 150 people through the line an hour to try and cut down on long wait times.
They are now using a system of colored wristbands to monitor how long people have been in line waiting to get tested.
RELATED: Coronavirus Testing: What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
The test are ran at Valley Medical Center labs and take several days to return results.
Patients will get a call for positive results in three days on average and negative results in a week, a spokeswoman said at the site.
The tests are completely free and available independent of insurance or immigration status.
COVID-19 HELP: Information, resources to help you get through coronavirus pandemic
The county opened an additional pop-up site at the Santa Clara County Service Center in San Jose and the South County Annex in Gilroy.
Both San Jose sites will be open until Friday and run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are walk-up. The site in Gilroy is open until Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
There are several dozen coronavirus testing sites now open in Santa Clara County. More information can be found here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US