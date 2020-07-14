Coronavirus California

Santa Clara County launches more pop-up COVID-19 test sites as county makes state's watch list

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County launched three more pop-up coronavirus testing sites as the county is expected to be added to the state watch list on Wednesday.

At the pop-up testing site at Independence High School in San Jose, the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center staff is prepared to test up to 800 people for COVID-19 in the community.

CORONAVIRUS WATCH LIST: Here's where COVID-19 is getting worse in California

An hour before the testing center opened at 10 a.m., hundreds of people were already lined up waiting to get tested.

Staff is expected to move 125 to 150 people through the line an hour to try and cut down on long wait times.

They are now using a system of colored wristbands to monitor how long people have been in line waiting to get tested.

RELATED: Coronavirus Testing: What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?

The test are ran at Valley Medical Center labs and take several days to return results.

Patients will get a call for positive results in three days on average and negative results in a week, a spokeswoman said at the site.

The tests are completely free and available independent of insurance or immigration status.

COVID-19 HELP: Information, resources to help you get through coronavirus pandemic

The county opened an additional pop-up site at the Santa Clara County Service Center in San Jose and the South County Annex in Gilroy.

Both San Jose sites will be open until Friday and run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are walk-up. The site in Gilroy is open until Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

There are several dozen coronavirus testing sites now open in Santa Clara County. More information can be found here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josesanta clara countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: CA officials give COVID-19 testing update
Los Angeles on verge of shutting down again, mayor warns
Everything allowed to open in CA (and what has to close)
Coronavirus updates: More than 1,000 new Bay Area cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA officials give COVID-19 testing update
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Everything allowed to open in CA (and what has to close)
Coronavirus updates: More than 1,000 new Bay Area cases
Los Angeles on verge of shutting down again, mayor warns
How Newsom's announcement affects the Bay Area
Show More
Squaw Valley considers name change
Epstein's ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty to recruiting girls
Pub installs electric fence to enforce distance rules
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
More TOP STORIES News