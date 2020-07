Santa Clara County launches more pop-up COVID-19 test sites as county makes state's watch list

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County launched three more pop-up coronavirus testing sites as the county is expected to be added to the state watch list on Wednesday.At the pop-up testing site at Independence High School in San Jose, the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center staff is prepared to test up to 800 people for COVID-19 in the community.An hour before the testing center opened at 10 a.m., hundreds of people were already lined up waiting to get tested.Staff is expected to move 125 to 150 people through the line an hour to try and cut down on long wait times.They are now using a system of colored wristbands to monitor how long people have been in line waiting to get tested.The test are ran at Valley Medical Center labs and take several days to return results.Patients will get a call for positive results in three days on average and negative results in a week, a spokeswoman said at the site.The tests are completely free and available independent of insurance or immigration status.The county opened an additional pop-up site at the Santa Clara County Service Center in San Jose and the South County Annex in Gilroy.Both San Jose sites will be open until Friday and run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are walk-up. The site in Gilroy is open until Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.There are several dozen coronavirus testing sites now open in Santa Clara County. More information can be found here