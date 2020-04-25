Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites open in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people who live in San Francisco's Mission District can get tested for free for coronavirus.

It is part of a UCSF study.

The neighborhood is showing some of the highest infection rates in the city.

RELATED: Coronavirus: California nearly doubles testing per million residents, now ranks 27th in US

Four outdoor testing sites will be up and running through Tuesday.

Two tests will be available. A swab test will have results within 72 hours and a second test which will detect for COVID-19 antibodies.

Those results will take between three and four weeks. Scientists don't know if those antibodies will protect you next time.

In the East Bay, a COVID-19 testing site opens on Monday.

Residents who live in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin can be tested if they meet the criteria.

They must have a fever above 100 degrees, respiratory symptoms, recent exposure to a confirmed case or chronic diseases.

The site will be at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

RELATED: Oakland expands free COVID-19 testing to residents in Alameda County

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are not needed.

Up to 150 tests will be given each day.

If you or someone you know has recovered from COVID-19, researchers at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and UCSF Medical Center are looking for plasma donors.

A test will be administered to confirm that patients have recovered from the coronavirus and that their blood contains antibodies against the virus.

The plasma will be collected and transfused into an ill patient to treat the virus.

