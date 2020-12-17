COVID-19 vaccine

Santa Clara Co. long-term care facility staffers prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine due to outbreaks

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- With the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, work is underway across the country to deliver it to the populations who need it most. In Santa Clara County, the public health department says that staff members in long-term care facilities will get first priority.

"The thing that has been the most stressful and the most distressing to me as a daughter has been the isolation of my elderly father," said San Jose resident Kelly Snider, whose father lives in a senior care home and interacts with staff on a daily basis. "I think that the workers in these facilities are heroes."

RELATED: Can you buy a COVID-19 vaccine? Stanford expert weighs in as 1st batch of doses heads to California

There are 6,000 people who work in long-term care facilities in Santa Clara County.

The county will begin inoculating those frontline workers who opt-in, ahead of hospitals that are expected to receive their vaccine allocation directly from Pfizer at the end of the week. Residents in these facilities will be offered the vaccine later in the month through a separate state program.

VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



"We're trying to be equitable in our distribution of this vaccine," says Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Stanford infectious disease expert, who stressed that communities are making tough decisions on distribution that are specific to their region. "It's based on the diversity of our populations, the socioeconomic status of our populations, to make sure that every single person has access to this vaccine if they want it."

County officials are investigating two significant COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities in San Jose, including Skyline Healthcare Center, which has reported 212 total positive cases since the start of the pandemic. Amberwood Gardens has 195 confirmed cases, which are among the numbers that contributed to the county's decision to prioritize this sector in the first phase of distribution.

RELATED: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: What are the side effects? Who will get it first? Here's what we know

Snider added, "I'm so thankful we have this vaccine coming and I hope that it means that I can visit my dad again soon, and see him, and give him a hug."

If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josesanta clara countycoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinehealth carenursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
East Bay health care workers get 1st doses of COVID vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
COVID-19 rise sparks fears of 'vaccine nationalism'
Black woman praised as key scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Bay Area counties to join stay-at-home order
Trump admin. cuts $200M in healthcare funds to CA over abortions
COVID-19 rise sparks fears of 'vaccine nationalism'
'Use common sense': SF mayor on CA's stay-at-home order
Storm timeline: When will rain arrive in Bay Area?
'Hot Cop of the Castro' starting new life after jail
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
Show More
3 Bay Area cities make top 10 for best places to spend Christmas
COVID-19 updates: Bay Area ICU capacity drops to 12.7%
Biden, Pence set to publicly get COVID-19 vaccine soon
Man convicted of murder released by pardons board
East Bay health care workers get 1st doses of COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News