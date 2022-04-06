Coronavirus

FDA panel to discuss what COVID shots we'll need next

This meeting will be similar to meetings the FDA holds to decide what strain of the flu to target ahead of flu season.
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA panel to discuss what COVID boosters we'll need next

WASHINGTON -- Every year we talk about flu season. Moving forward, it sounds more likely that we will be talking about flu and COVID season.

That is what the FDA is going to discuss today. A panel of experts is meeting starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT.


They are going to try to model out future waves of the virus, predict possible new variants and work on how best to match those predictions with a future vaccine.

A decision is not expected for months, but this is similar to what they already do to get ready for flu season, which starts in the fall as more people gather indoors.

Meantime, the director of the CDC is urging people over 50 to get their second booster shot.

"We really would encourage people who are over 50 who have underlying medical conditions and those over the age of 65 to go ahead and get that next shot," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, "and also to recognize that they may very well need another shot come the fall. And that will be the subject of an FDA meeting."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
SF small businesses see more revenue as workers return to office
As masks come off, flu and cold cases come on across Bay Area
TOP STORIES
Sacramento shooting suspect was released from prison in Feb.
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Indictment says BofA contractor helped steal millions from EDD
Possible record-breaking heat coming to Bay Area Thursday
Emotional SF vigil calls for end to gun violence: 'Please stop'
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
SF taxi drivers opposed to pilot program connecting them to Uber
Show More
SF woman rebooked on flight that didn't exist after cancellation
Police: Suspect surrenders after 3-hour standoff at SF apartment
Disturbing attack on Daly City grandfather caught on camera
Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake
Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
More TOP STORIES News