Northern California man charged with stealing identities to obtain $1 million in COVID benefits

EMBED <>More Videos

EDD director resigns after just over 1 year in charge

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Northern California man has been charged with stealing other people's identity to illegally obtain more than $1 million in unemployment benefits for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Idowu Hashim Shittu, 46, of Castro Valley was charged with three counts of fraud in a federal complaint unsealed Friday.

Prosecutors said he used the personal information of three Washington state residents to request benefits through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act from the state's Employment Security Department.

After the ESD deposited funds into bank accounts linked to the benefits requests, a person fitting Shittu's description was seen withdrawing the funds from ATMs in the Bay Area.

Shittu faces up to 15 years in prison for each count if convicted, and he may be ordered to pay restitution, fines and other penalties, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday. A call to a phone number listed for Shittu went unanswered.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
Meet the man taking 49ers superfan to a whole new level
Ban on new bars in the Castro ends after 35 years
BART train service resumes in East Bay after car crash on freeway
Bay Area's great migration is creating a 'Megaregion'
Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify
Couple devastated after stolen van found severely damaged in Oakland
Show More
Sonoma resident says Airbnb visitors stole his cat
Decades after TV anchor disappears, convicted rapist denies connection
WV governor tells Bette Midler to kiss dog's 'heinie' - and shows it
'We're taking the town over!': 49ers fans arrive in LA for NFC
SoCal mail carrier surprises boy with cancer with his own truck
More TOP STORIES News