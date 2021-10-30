COVID-19 vaccine

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids?

Millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the COVID vaccine.
By Lauran Neergaard, AP Medical Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA authorizes vaccine for kids 5-11

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Yes, U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer's vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country.

Those ages 5 to 11 will get just a third of the dose given to teens and adults. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the kid-size doses Friday, and next the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend who should get them.

A study found kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The 5- to 11-year-olds developed virus-fighting antibodies as strong as those of teens and young adults who got regular doses, with similar or fewer annoying reactions such as sore arms, fever or achiness.

The FDA assessed the safety of the kid-size doses in 3,100 vaccinated youngsters. Regulators deemed that enough data, considering the trove of safety information from hundreds of millions of larger doses given to adults and teens worldwide.

Very rarely, teens and young adults given the Pfizer vaccine or a similar one made by Moderna experience a serious side effect, heart inflammation, or what doctors call myocarditis. It's mostly in young men or teen boys, and usually after the second dose. They tend to recover quickly, and after intense scrutiny U.S. health authorities concluded the vaccine's benefits outweigh that small risk.

To put the risk in context, COVID-19 also causes heart inflammation, often a more severe kind, said Dr. Matthew Oster, a pediatric cardiologist at Emory University. It also sometimes occurs in children who get a multisystem inflammatory syndrome after a coronavirus infection.

Before the pandemic, doctors regularly diagnosed heart inflammation caused by bacterial or viral infections or medications, again mostly in teen boys and young men. Oster said one theory is that testosterone and puberty play a role, which is partly why many experts expect any vaccine-related risk would be lower for younger kids getting a smaller dose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdachildrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Show More
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News