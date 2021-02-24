Coronavirus

Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID-19 symptoms, like brain fog, breathing problems

WASHINGTON -- The National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says some studies have shown up to 30% of patients report symptoms that can endure for months, complicating their return to normal routines and work, and plunging many recovering patients into depression.

EMBED More News Videos

Many patients who initially experienced milder COVID-19 symptoms are now showing up at the doctor's office months later with debilitating problems. They're being called "long-haulers."



Fauci noted at a White House coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that work at NIH started this week thanks to more than $1 billion provided by Congress for COVID-related medical research. Government scientists are looking to enlist doctors and research institutions around the country in the effort to learn about "long-haul" COVID-19.

Fauci says a critical issue is whether COVID-19 predisposes some patients to other medical problems later, such as conditions affecting the heart or brain.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it's "possible" Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
105-year-old woman who beat COVID gets vaccine
UCSF doctors detect shocking increase of CA variant cases in study
White House to distribute 25 million free face masks
UC Berkeley expert predicts when CA will see next COVID surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damaging wind gusts possible across Bay Area
Bay Area couple finds $25K in stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
UCSF doctors detect shocking increase of CA variant cases in study
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
COVID-19 updates: San Francisco expands vaccine eligibility
Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores
Young Bay Area man projects COVID deaths better than experts
Show More
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
San Mateo, Marin county restaurants prepare for indoor dining
Federal judge says California can enforce net neutrality law
Berkeley City Council unanimously passes police reforms
2 Bay Area counties join red tier: Here's what will change
More TOP STORIES News