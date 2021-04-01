Health & Fitness

Can I still transmit coronavirus after getting COVID vaccine?

By Marion Renault, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

I got the vaccine. What's next?

NEW YORK -- Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?

It's possible. Experts say the risk is low, but are still studying how well the shots blunt the spread of the virus.

The current vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19.

But even if vaccinated people don't get sick, they might still get infected without showing any symptoms. Experts think the vaccine would also curb the chances of those people spreading the virus.

"A vaccinated person controls the virus better, so the chances of transmitting will be greatly reduced," said Dr. Robert Gallo a virus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on "Good Morning America" Saturday to talk about COVID-19 vaccination, mask-wearing and a possible U.S. surge.



Among the evidence so far: Studies suggesting if people do get infected despite vaccination, they harbor less coronavirus in the nose than the unvaccinated. That makes it harder to spread.

Trying to settle the question, the U.S. is starting a study of college students willing to undergo daily nasal swab testing.

Given the uncertainty and the arrival of more contagious variants, experts say fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and social distance in public and when visiting with unvaccinated people at high risk for severe illness if infected.

"We still have to be cautious," Gallo said. "The vaccine is essential. But it is not a cure-all that ends the epidemic tomorrow."

Other factors can also affect the likelihood of a vaccinated person spreading the virus, including vaccination rates in the community and whether there's an ongoing surge in cases locally.

"We want to think it's all or none, but it's very situation-specific," said Dr. Laraine Lynn Washer, an infectious disease expert at the University of Michigan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Southern California shooting kills 4, including child
Is it OK to get a vaccine in another county? Here's what we found
A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day
Texas deputy captured on camera punching teen on ATV
Californians 50+ can now make a vaccine appointment on MyTurn
Director of SF's Trans Initiatives shares how to be an ally
Show More
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met: Live trial coverage
Santa Clara Co. vaccinates farm workers on Cesar Chavez Day
SF school board member seeks $87M in lawsuit against district
COVID-19 updates: Fremont students to remain in distance learning
AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today, seasonal and dry holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News