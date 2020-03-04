Coronavirus

Pres. Trump donates $100k salary to help fight coronavirus

As the federal government attempts to keep the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, from spreading wider within the United States, President Trump is using his quarterly salary donation pledge to help in that fight.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check for $100,000 made out to the Department of Health and Human Services, signed by the president.



"President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus," Grisham tweeted.

Departments of Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans' Affairs have been past benefactors of the president's previous quarterly donations.

The pledge comes at a worrisome time in the country dealing with the rise in COVID-19 cases. On the same day as the donation, three more patients in the U.S. died from the illness, raising the death toll to nine so far.

Additionally, cases in the U.S. have surpassed 100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusthe white houseu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpdonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News