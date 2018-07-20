Coworkers discover mother of four killed in Richmond apartment, no suspects named

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --Coworkers discovered a mother of four brutally murdered in her Richmond apartment after she failed to show-up to work. Richmond Police are now investigating the killing of a woman who wanted to make a difference in her community.
"She was a really good person," said Havel. He wanted to give a voice to his friend and former coworker, Kishana Harley.
"Whatever the reason was she didn't deserve to die," he said.
Havel used to work with Harley at the Social Security Administration in Richmond. "I only knew her for a short period of time, but I wanted to make sure that I advocated for her," he said. Havel added that Harley moved to the Bay Area from New York and he didn't believe she had family in the area.
Coworkers say Harley left for lunch with a man earlier this week then failed to return, she missed a couple days of work, which was out of character. Eventually they went to her apartment on Berk Avenue in Richmond.
"When they got there the door was already kind of ajar... there was blood on the outside, blood you know, blood everywhere and they alerted the police," said Havel.
Richmond Police are releasing few details of the crime. They confirm that at 9:45 in the morning on Thursday they did a welfare check and found the victim deceased with traumatic injuries.
Veronica Guevara lives in the same building in the Monterey Pines Apartments. Her daughters called her at work Thursday morning because police were evacuating the building.
"The police officers said they needed to evacuate because there was a gas leak. So I rushed back and when I got here I learned that she was actually killed in her house, but someone left the gas open," said Guevara.
Harley described herself on Linked In as someone who's overcome homelessness and domestic violence. She wanted to advocate for change. Neighbors wonder who would kill a mother of four.
"If it was just somebody who was walking around and saw her coming into her home and just attacked her there I mean," said Guevara.
If you have any information contact the Richmond Police Department.
