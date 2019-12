Watch on #Periscope: 2nd Alarm 1502-1508 Cabrillo (3 Story multi residential complex) #Cabrillofirehttps://t.co/1J9U6C3zuD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 23, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews from the San Francisco Fire Department are battling a 2-alarm building fire in the Outer Richmond.The fire was reported just before 3 p.m.The three-story multi-residential complex is located on 16th Avenue and Cabrillo Street. Officials say to avoid the area.One adult was rescued and is in critical condition, SFFD reports.Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.