Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in San Bruno, smoke visible from SFO

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews battled a 2-alarm house fire in San Bruno that sent billowing, black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon.The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. near San Bruno and 6th avenues.Black smoke from the fire could be seen from San Francisco International Airport.Police advised motorists to expect traffic delays in the area of San Bruno Avenue and Highway 101 due to the structure fire.