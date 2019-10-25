Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in San Bruno, smoke visible from SFO

A building on fire in San Bruno, Calif. sends black smoke in the air on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Janice Epting)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews battled a 2-alarm house fire in San Bruno that sent billowing, black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. near San Bruno and 6th avenues.

Black smoke from the fire could be seen from San Francisco International Airport.

Police advised motorists to expect traffic delays in the area of San Bruno Avenue and Highway 101 due to the structure fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san brunofirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: PG&E provides update after "all clear" given to almost all counties impacted by outages
PG&E report, images give possible clues to Kincade Fire's start
Kincade Fire smoke could pose health hazards across Bay Area
Kincade Fire explodes in size in Sonoma County
Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures huge plume of smoke
Kincade Fire: Enormous flames caught on camera
Canyon Country fire erupts to 3,700 acres
Show More
Jason Segel photobombs couple during engagement shoot
Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
Video shows man driving through Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
24-year-old becomes billionaire overnight
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
More TOP STORIES News