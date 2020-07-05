Crews battle 600 acre vegetation fire near Gilroy, evacuations underway

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Crews Fire east of Gilroy in rural Santa Clara County has grown to 600 acres, and additional evacuations of properties along Canada Road are underway, Cal Fire reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.





The public is being asked to avoid the area near Crews Road east of Gilroy, which has since spread eastward to the Canada Road area. The fire is advancing at a moderate rate, according to CAL FIRE, which said two
structures have burned and others are threatened.

The fire was first reported at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday.


Additional air and ground equipment have been called to the scene.



