Crews battle brush fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A wildfire presented many challenges for firefighters in eastern Contra Costa County.

The fire broke out along Orwood Road in Brentwood, around four Monday afternoon.

Firefighters had a tough time reaching the flames, burning in a marshy area. About 105 acres burned.

At one point, at least one person drove over the dry brush with a pickup truck, hoping to slow the fire's spread.
