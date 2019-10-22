Crews battle brush fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- A wildfire presented many challenges for firefighters in eastern Contra Costa County.
The fire broke out along Orwood Road in Brentwood, around four Monday afternoon.
Firefighters had a tough time reaching the flames, burning in a marshy area. About 105 acres burned.
At one point, at least one person drove over the dry brush with a pickup truck, hoping to slow the fire's spread.
