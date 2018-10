The cause of a one-alarm fire at a house in San Jose early Monday morning is under investigation, fire officials said.The blaze at a home in the 3900 block of Hamilton Park Drive was called in at 1 a.m. and was under control by 1:36 a.m., according to San Jose fire officials.No injuries were reported. One adult was displaced by the fire and is being assisted by the American Red Cross, fire officials said.