Crews battle grass fire in Pittsburg

Officials say crews are battling a multi-acre grass fire in Pittsburg near Glen Canyon Circle and Chaparral Drive. (KGO-TV)

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
A wildfire broke out near homes in the East Bay Saturday afternoon.

Flames charred about 12 acres in an open space behind homes on Glen Canyon Circle.

The fire never reached any nearby homes.

One person was hurt, but their injuries are considered minor.

Investigators are trying to figure out a cause.

