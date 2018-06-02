Crews battle grass fire in Pittsburg

#GlenFire [update] near Glen Canyon Circle and Chaparral Drive SE of Pittsburg (Contra Costa County) is now 12 acres and 40% contained. pic.twitter.com/6JepszBUQ6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 2, 2018

Firefighters are battling a 10 acre fire near Glen Canyon Circle and Chaparral Drive SE of Pittsburg (Contra Costa County) #GlenFire pic.twitter.com/zwn7k8VwBB — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 2, 2018

A wildfire broke out near homes in the East Bay Saturday afternoon.Flames charred about 12 acres in an open space behind homes on Glen Canyon Circle.The fire never reached any nearby homes.One person was hurt, but their injuries are considered minor.Investigators are trying to figure out a cause.