Crews battle grass fire in Woodside, at least 3 acres burned

#huddartfire [update], the forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Firefighters will be at scene for at least the next 24 hours due to extremely heavy ground fuels. One minor firefighter injury. No civilian injuries or structures damaged. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 11, 2019

CAL FIRE CZU units at scene of a vegeatation fire in Huddart Park (San Mateo County). Approximately 3 acres of heavy ground fuels. Smoke visible from Hwy 280 in the Redwood City area. #huddartfire pic.twitter.com/5UmqHXcZwY — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 11, 2019

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) -- One firefighter suffered a minor injury when crews battled a small grass fire Sunday morning in Woodside, an unincorporated area of San Mateo County.About three to five acres burned in Huddart Park on Kings Mountain Road.Just after 930 a.m., fire officials said forward progress of the fire has been stopped.Mountain Road is closed at Skyline Boulevard.The fire department does not have an estimated time for when the street will reopen.Smoke could be seen from Interstate 280 in the Redwood City area.Fire officials said crews will remain at the scene for at least 24 hours "due to extremely heavy ground fuels."No other injuries were reported and no structures burned.