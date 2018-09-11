BRUSH FIRE

Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say crews are battling a large brush fire in the area of Grizzly Island near Solano County's Suisun City.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say crews are battling a large brush fire in the area of Grizzly Island near Solano County's Suisun City.

So far, a reported 325 acres have burned and no homes are threatened at this time.

Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area so all of the necessary resources can get where they need to be.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirewildfiresolano countySuisun City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRUSH FIRE
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
Irving Fire in Marin County park prompts evacuations
All evacuations lifted for Snell Fire in Napa County
Napa County fire grows to 2,400 acres; containment at 20 percent
More brush fire
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Kaiser hospital in Downey
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time
Oakland police say missing 1-year-old found safe
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard
Show More
Trump says Puerto Rico response was 'an incredible unsung success' ahead of Florence
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be freed from Utah prison
ACLU involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at high schools
SFFD holds ceremony recognizing victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing
More News