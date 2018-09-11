Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City

Lots of smoke blowing north from Suisun City Fire on grizzly island. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/lIdZFeL52t — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) September 11, 2018

Appear to be multiple spots burning in brush fire near Fairfield #abc7news https://t.co/WDqb0zU6rL pic.twitter.com/nmsXG5hEOZ — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) September 11, 2018

Officials say crews are battling a large brush fire in the area of Grizzly Island near Solano County's Suisun City.So far, a reported 325 acres have burned and no homes are threatened at this time.Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area so all of the necessary resources can get where they need to be.