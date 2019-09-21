Crews battle multiple fires in Santa Clara County near Milpitas

#ReservoirFire [Update] on Calaveras Rd East of Milpitas is 70 acres and 40% contained. Forward progress stopped. Air tankers have been released, helicopters remain at scene. Ground resources are making good progress in containment. Calaveras Road remains closed. pic.twitter.com/ncDTR4hbh4 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 21, 2019

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling multiple blazes in Santa Clara County, east of Milpitas, officials said.The fires were reported Saturday around noon near Calaveras Road, according to CAL Fire SCU.Officials said there are six fires that crews are battling and about 70 acres in total.Around 2 p.m., fire officials said the fires were about 40 percent contained.Officials said Calaveras Road is closed until further notice.No evacuations were ordered.