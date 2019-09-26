Crews battle rekindled wildfire on Mare Island

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say crews are battling a rekindled wildfire Thursday afternoon on Mare Island.The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., and due to high winds, the Vallejo Fire Department has called a 4-alarm fire.Officials said VFD is receiving aid from several agencies, including CalFire.Due to the direction of wind, many residents on the main part of Vallejo will smell smoke.There were no reports of threat to residences on Mare Island as of 1:30 p.m., officials said.On Wednesday, fire officials said a 10-acre wildfire on Mare Island was sparked after five power poles were intentionally cut down.Some suspect the poles were cut by copper thieves, but firefighters haven't noticed any of it missing from the poles. Officials say copper theft is a growing issue on the island.