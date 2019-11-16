Crews battle structure fire in Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire that's burned at least two buildings in San Francisco's Castro District.The fire started just after 4:30 a.m. Castro Street between Market and 18th.The flames started in one building and spread to another next door.Two other buildings on each side were also evacuated.One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.The cause is under investigation.