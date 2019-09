Firefighters are battling two fires about 10 acres total, off Calaveras Road near Reservoir east of Milpitas (Santa Clara County) #ReservoirFire — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 21, 2019

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling two small blazes in Santa Clara County, east of Milpitas, officials said.The fires were reported Saturday around noon near Calaveras Road and Reservoir, according to CAL Fire SCU.Officials said the fires are about 10 acres in total.