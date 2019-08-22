Crews battle wildfire, 600 acres burned in Redding

#MountainFire updated road closures. @211Norcal @NuriddinARC https://t.co/xWeF2qTMvJ— CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) August 22, 2019
The blaze, called the Mountain Fire, prompted the evacuation of Shasta College, which is now closed, according to CAL Fire.
Officials said an evacuation center has been set up at Crosspointe Community Church.
Highway 299 is also closed to westbound traffic at Deschutes Road and closed to eastbound traffic at Old Oregon Road. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes.
#MountainFire - Updated road closures— Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) August 22, 2019
Hwy 299 East at Old Oregon Trail
Hwy 299 West at Deschutes Road
Old Oregon Trail northbound
Shasta College Campus is closed evacuate to Crosspointe Community Church 2960 Hartnell Road Redding
