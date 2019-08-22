Crews battle wildfire, 600 acres burned in Redding

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a wildfire Thursday afternoon in Redding that has burned at least 600 acres so far, fire officials said.



The blaze, called the Mountain Fire, prompted the evacuation of Shasta College, which is now closed, according to CAL Fire.

Officials said an evacuation center has been set up at Crosspointe Community Church.

Highway 299 is also closed to westbound traffic at Deschutes Road and closed to eastbound traffic at Old Oregon Road. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes.



