Highway 1 closed as crews battle wildfires near Stinson Beach

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling fast-moving wildfires near Stinson Beach, which prompted the closure of Highway 1, officials said.

The blaze, called the Muir Fire, was reported around 10:45 a.m. and burned a total of 35 acres so far; about 20 acres on the east side of Highway 1 and 15 acres on the west side, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

Highway 1 is temporarily closed in the area.

Fire officials say the wildfire is moving toward the ocean.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Ten fire engines are either already there or en route and there are two fire crews, officials said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.




Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stinson beachfirewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Kincade Fire explodes in size in Sonoma County
Kincade Fire smoke may blow over parts of Bay Area
Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures huge plume of smoke
Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
Video shows man driving through Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Show More
Homes, businesses left in the dark as PG&E outages continue
Man describes evacuation during Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
How to survive a fast-moving wildfire
AccuWeather forecast: Critical Fire Weather
Shooting victim snaps photo of suspects before dying
More TOP STORIES News