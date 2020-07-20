Evacuations underway as crews battle fast-moving grass fire in East Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fast-moving grass fire being driven by strong winds in East Contra Costa County.

It's being dubbed the Holland Tract Fire and has burned at least 40 acres and is 0% contained at last check.

Evacuations are underway on Holland Tract Road which is near the town of Knightsen.



Several strike teams from San Ramon, Moraga, Concord, and Antioch have been requested to help contain the fire.

At this time, fire officials say one home is threatened and units are providing structure protection.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
knightsenbrush firefirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom allows salon operations to move outdoors amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Who's exempt from wearing a mask? Stanford doctor explains
Sex offender relocates to San Diego County, authorities say
EXCLUSIVE: Hayward COVID-19 testing site moving, going appointment-only
Coronavirus updates: 12th San Quentin inmate dies from complications related to COVID-19
SF indoor malls close amid COVID-19 case surge
Show More
CIF postpones high school sports amid pandemic
Oakland mayor claps back after Trump calls city 'a mess'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Disney World bans eating, drinking while walking in park
'Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,' Kanye says
More TOP STORIES News