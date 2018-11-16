Crews contain cabin fire in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A fire broke out in the Boulder Creek area of Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.

After a log cabin on East Rd. caught fire, flames spread uphill toward some houses in the area.

No other homes were burned, according to ABC7's David Louie, who is on the scene.

Helicopters were part of the fire response, which is why red fire retardant is seen scattered in the mountains.

The fire, being called the "Bear Fire," burned about 15 acres. It is now under control, officials tell ABC7.

There is still smoke in the area and crews tending to hot spots, but officials say there is no eminent danger.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
