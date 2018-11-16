Crews contain cabin fire in Santa Cruz Mountains

Lots of anxiety in #santacruzmountains as fire in a log cabin sets brush on fire. Flames spread uphill toward Red Hawk Canyon Road above #bouldercreek; defensible space around homes plus major assault by ⁦@CALFIRECZU⁩ & local #firefighters arrested fire. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/GR5eFoyKxj — David Louie (@abc7david) November 16, 2018

Traffic alert: 🚨CHP on scene assisting fire personnel with vegetation fire. Closure on Middleton Dr at Bear Creek Road. — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) November 16, 2018

#BearFire in Boulder Creek, Santa Cruz County is 15 acres burning east of Middleton Road in the timber. The affected residences have been evacuated. There are multiple resources at scene including multiple air tankers and helicopters fighting the fire. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 16, 2018

Firefighters are at scene of a fully involved structure fire with extension into the vegetation at Bear Creek Road and Mayfair Road in Boulder Creek, Santa Cruz County. #BearFire — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 16, 2018

A fire broke out in the Boulder Creek area of Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.After a log cabin on East Rd. caught fire, flames spread uphill toward some houses in the area.No other homes were burned, according to ABC7's David Louie, who is on the scene.Helicopters were part of the fire response, which is why red fire retardant is seen scattered in the mountains.The fire, being called the "Bear Fire," burned about 15 acres. It is now under control, officials tell ABC7.There is still smoke in the area and crews tending to hot spots, but officials say there is no eminent danger.