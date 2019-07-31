Crews contain fire at United Airlines maintenance facility at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- Crews have contained a fire burning at a United Airlines maintenance facility near San Francisco International Airport.
SFFD says there were no injuries and everyone was evacuated safely.
The facility is north of the terminals, on N. McDonnell Road. The San Francisco Fire Department provided mutual aid. The ABC7 News SFO camera showed a huge plume of smoke and fire crews putting water on the fire.
Passenger terminals were not affected by this fire. Officials say flights are operating normally.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but SFO says it appears to have started from a rooftop HVAC unit.
