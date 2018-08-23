Crews contain fire that erupted outside Tesla plant in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. --
A fire burned a structure Thursday evening outside the Tesla plant in Fremont, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 5:20 p.m. at Tesla at 45500 Fremont Blvd.

The fire first burned cardboard and then caught a structure and some grass on fire, Fremont Fire Department Division Chief Diane Hendry said.

No injuries have been reported and only about a quarter acre of grass has burned.

"It's all under control," Hendry said.

Investigators have been called to Tesla but it will probably be Friday before fire officials can say what the cause and origin of the fire was, Hendry said.

A Tesla spokesperson released the following statement: "This evening, some cardboard and shipping materials being prepared for recycling on our southern fence line caught fire, along with a small patch of grass next to a Tesla parking lot. The fire is now contained. We would like to thank the Fremont Fire Department for their rapid response. There are no injuries and we are investigating the cause."
